2019 Audi A4

18,300 KM

Details Features

$41,998

+ tax & licensing
$41,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic

Location

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

$41,998

+ taxes & licensing

18,300KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9559402
  Stock #: 8UBNA09438
  VIN: WAUFNAF4XKA009438

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Ibis White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA09438
  Mileage 18,300 KM

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Head up display
S Line Sport Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

