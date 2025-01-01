Menu
2019 CanEV Might-E electric dump truck with rear-wheel drive, automatic transmission, and compact 2-door cab. Designed for municipal, campus, and industrial use, this low-speed utility vehicle features a strobe light, reverse and forward switch, speed control, heater, reverse camera, and AM/FM radio. Dump bed measures 68 long and 4 wide. Overall vehicle dimensions: 114 long, 47 wide, and 67 high. White exterior, black vinyl interior.

2019 CanEV Might-E

1,042 KM

$12,980

+ taxes & licensing
2019 CanEV Might-E

Electric Dump Truck - Low Speed Utility Vehicle

13123532

2019 CanEV Might-E

Electric Dump Truck - Low Speed Utility Vehicle

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$12,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
1,042KM
VIN 2C9JB3435KP197136

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0038483
  • Mileage 1,042 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 CanEV Might-E electric dump truck with rear-wheel drive, automatic transmission, and compact 2-door cab. Designed for municipal, campus, and industrial use, this low-speed utility vehicle features a strobe light, reverse and forward switch, speed control, heater, reverse camera, and AM/FM radio. Dump bed measures 6'8" long and 4' wide. Overall vehicle dimensions: 11'4" long, 4'7" wide, and 6'7" high. White exterior, black vinyl interior. A practical and efficient choice for light-duty hauling in urban or off-street environments. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $12,980.00 plus $375 processing fee, $13,355.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$12,980

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2019 CanEV Might-E