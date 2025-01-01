Menu
This 2019 Chevrolet Express 4500 passenger bus is equipped with a 6.0L V8 engine and rear-wheel drive, offering seating for 22 occupants including the driver. Designed with accessibility in mind, it includes a wheelchair ramp and a master body switch for interior controls. Additional features include air conditioning, AM/FM radio, and cruise control. With a GVWR of 6,441 kg (14,200 lbs) and overall dimensions of 203 long by 65 wide, this bus is a practical option for shuttle services, care homes, or group transport needs. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed.

2019 Chevrolet Express

349,110 KM

$26,810

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Express

4500 22-Passenger Wheelchair Accessible Bus

13144231

2019 Chevrolet Express

4500 22-Passenger Wheelchair Accessible Bus

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$26,810

+ taxes & licensing

Used
349,110KM
VIN 1HA6GUBG5KN012315

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 349,110 KM

This 2019 Chevrolet Express 4500 passenger bus is equipped with a 6.0L V8 engine and rear-wheel drive, offering seating for 22 occupants including the driver. Designed with accessibility in mind, it includes a wheelchair ramp and a master body switch for interior controls. Additional features include air conditioning, AM/FM radio, and cruise control. With a GVWR of 6,441 kg (14,200 lbs) and overall dimensions of 20'3" long by 6'5" wide, this bus is a practical option for shuttle services, care homes, or group transport needs. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed.

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$26,810

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2019 Chevrolet Express