$32,580+ taxes & licensing
2019 GMC Savana
3500 Cargo Van with Roof Rack and Shelving
2019 GMC Savana
3500 Cargo Van with Roof Rack and Shelving
Location
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$32,580
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 133,442 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 GMC Savana 3500 Cargo Van is powered by a 4.3L V6 engine paired with an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Designed for commercial and fleet applications, it offers a durable cargo platform with organized storage and equipment-carrying capability.
Equipped with a roof rack, aluminum shelving, and side barn doors, this Savana is well suited for contractors, service technicians, and delivery operations. Additional features include cruise control, Bluetooth connectivity, hands-free controls, automatic headlights, heated power mirrors, power windows, power door locks, AM/FM radio, AUX input, air conditioning and heat, 120V AC power outlet, and an SOS communication system.
Finished in white with a gray cloth interior, this Savana 3500 provides a practical and work-ready setup with the cargo capacity and reliability expected from a full-size commercial van. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $32,580.00 plus $375 processing fee, $32,955.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
Burnaby
Call Dealer
604-522-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-522-7376