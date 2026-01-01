$19,000+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Honda CR-V
EX-L AWD CVT
2019 Honda CR-V
EX-L AWD CVT
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,000
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
120,232KM
VIN 2HKRW2H82KH128533
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Met
- Interior Colour Black Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UTNA28533
- Mileage 120,232 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
Call Dealer
604-525-XXXX(click to show)
$19,000
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
604-525-4667
2019 Honda CR-V