2019 Nissan Rogue

$26,999 + taxes & licensing 9 6 , 7 5 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9322492

9322492 Stock #: 8UTNA53238

8UTNA53238 VIN: 5N1AT2MV1KC753238

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Met

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 8UTNA53238

Mileage 96,750 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.