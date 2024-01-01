$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Rogue
SV - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
2019 Nissan Rogue
SV - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
61,055KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT2MV6KC708330
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 61,055 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control!
With amazing technology options for both safety and connectivity, this Nissan Rogue is sure to satisfy your demand for a modern vehicle. This 2019 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 61,055 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Rogue's trim level is SV. This Nissan Rogue SV ups the ante, with power-adjustable heated comfort front seats with lumbar support, a 7-inch infotainment screen with a 6-speaker audio system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio, automatic headlights with intelligent high beams, front fog lights and daytime running lights, proximity keyless entry with push-button and remote start, unique metal-look interior trim accents, and a cabin air filtration system. Road safety is assured with a suite of driver-assistive packages such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, blind-spot detection, front pedestrian braking, forward collision mitigation, a rearview camera, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Mitigation.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Apple CarPlay
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Forward Collision Mitigation
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2019 Nissan Rogue