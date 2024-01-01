$26,831+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
43,700KM
Used
VIN 3VV2B7AX0KM124357
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Titan Black-Ltherette
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA24357
- Mileage 43,700 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email OpenRoad Audi
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Call Dealer
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan