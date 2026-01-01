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This 2020 Chevrolet Express G4500 bus is powered by a 6.0L V8 gasoline engine paired with an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Configured to accommodate 22 passengers including the driver, this bus is well suited for shuttle, community transportation, employee transport, church groups, schools, and commercial fleet applications. Features include air conditioning and heat, AM/FM radio, and overhead storage compartments for passenger belongings and small cargo. With an additional cargo capacity of approximately 525 lbs, this bus offers practical passenger transportation capability while retaining space for luggage, equipment, or supplies. Finished in white with a gray cloth interior, this Chevrolet Express G4500 provides a versatile and dependable passenger transportation platform designed for a wide range of commercial and organizational uses. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $49,850.00 plus $375 processing fee, $50,225.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2020 Chevrolet Express

157,766 KM

Details Description Features

$49,850

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Chevrolet Express

G4500 22-Passenger Bus

Watch This Vehicle
14303729

2020 Chevrolet Express

G4500 22-Passenger Bus

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

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Contact Seller

$49,850

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
157,766KM
VIN 1HA6GUBG4LN007673

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 157,766 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2020 Chevrolet Express G4500 bus is powered by a 6.0L V8 gasoline engine paired with an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Configured to accommodate 22 passengers including the driver, this bus is well suited for shuttle, community transportation, employee transport, church groups, schools, and commercial fleet applications.

Features include air conditioning and heat, AM/FM radio, and overhead storage compartments for passenger belongings and small cargo. With an additional cargo capacity of approximately 525 lbs, this bus offers practical passenger transportation capability while retaining space for luggage, equipment, or supplies.

Finished in white with a gray cloth interior, this Chevrolet Express G4500 provides a versatile and dependable passenger transportation platform designed for a wide range of commercial and organizational uses. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $49,850.00 plus $375 processing fee, $50,225.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

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604-522-7376

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$49,850

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2020 Chevrolet Express