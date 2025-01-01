Menu
2020 Hino 155 18-Foot Diesel Cube Van Box Truck, 5.1L, 4 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, white exterior, blue interior, cloth. Box dimensions: 18 feet long, 7 feet 8 wide, 7 feet 3 high. GVWR 14,500 LBS / 6,580 KG. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $69,830.00 plus $375 processing fee, $70,205.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

58,693 KM

18-Foot Diesel Cube Van Box Truck

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
58,693KM
VIN 2AYYDM1H2L1001333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 58,693 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Trip Computer

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

