2020 Honda Pilot

56,369 KM

Details Features

$37,980

+ tax & licensing
EXL NAVI

12120189

EXL NAVI

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
56,369KM
VIN 5FNYF6H78LB504629

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UBPB04629
  • Mileage 56,369 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Premium Paint Charge

