$37,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Honda Pilot
EXL NAVI
2020 Honda Pilot
EXL NAVI
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$37,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
56,369KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5FNYF6H78LB504629
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UBPB04629
- Mileage 56,369 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Premium Paint Charge
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
2019 Honda Odyssey EX 115,188 KM $29,980 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Venza 4CYL 6A 124,623 KM $17,980 + tax & lic
2015 Honda CR-V EX AWD 156,635 KM $17,980 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
Call Dealer
604-525-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$37,980
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
604-525-4667
2020 Honda Pilot