Local BC-59850KMs 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, 6-speed automatic transmission and AWD Driver attention warning, forward collision avoidance system with pedestrian detection, Blind spot warning Lane keep and change assist, rear cross traffic alert, rear view camera, adaptive cruise control Power sunroof, leather seats, heated steering wheel, proximity keyless entry Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, 17” alloy wheels **Fully inspected vehicle by Honda Certified Technicians, free Carfax. Documentation fee $495**

2020 Hyundai KONA

59,850 KM

$24,480

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2020 Hyundai KONA

2.0L AWD Luxury

2020 Hyundai KONA

2.0L AWD Luxury

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

$24,480

+ taxes & licensing

59,850KM
Used
VIN KM8K6CAA4LU539486

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 59,850 KM

Local BC-59850KMs 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, 6-speed automatic transmission and AWD Driver attention warning, forward collision avoidance system with pedestrian detection, Blind spot warning Lane keep and change assist, rear cross traffic alert, rear view camera, adaptive cruise control Power sunroof, leather seats, heated steering wheel, proximity keyless entry Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, 17” alloy wheels **Fully inspected vehicle by Honda Certified Technicians, free Carfax. Documentation fee $495**

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

$24,480

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2020 Hyundai KONA