2020 Hyundai KONA
2.0L AWD Luxury
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 59,850 KM
Vehicle Description
Local BC-59850KMs 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, 6-speed automatic transmission and AWD Driver attention warning, forward collision avoidance system with pedestrian detection, Blind spot warning Lane keep and change assist, rear cross traffic alert, rear view camera, adaptive cruise control Power sunroof, leather seats, heated steering wheel, proximity keyless entry Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, 17” alloy wheels **Fully inspected vehicle by Honda Certified Technicians, free Carfax. Documentation fee $495**
Quick Links
