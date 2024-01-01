Menu
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

84,700 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

AWD LT

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

AWD LT

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

84,700KM
Used
VIN KL79MRSL7MB165798

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mosaic Black (MET)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 84,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Used 2023 Maserati Grecale Modena for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Maserati Grecale Modena 5,350 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG 4MATIC Sedan for sale in Burnaby, BC
2015 Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG 4MATIC Sedan 90,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Audi S5 3.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic Cpe for sale in Burnaby, BC
2016 Audi S5 3.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic Cpe 69,350 KM $CALL + tax & lic

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer