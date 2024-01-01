Menu
2019 Tesla Model 3

45,300 KM

Details

$33,421

+ tax & licensing
Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

45,300KM
Used
VIN 5YJ3E1EA3KF447545

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA47545
  • Mileage 45,300 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

