$33,421+ tax & licensing
2019 Tesla Model 3
Standard Range Plus RWD
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
45,300KM
Used
VIN 5YJ3E1EA3KF447545
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UBNA47545
- Mileage 45,300 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
2019 Tesla Model 3