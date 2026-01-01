Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Mazda CX-5

65,143 KM

Details

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD at

Watch This Vehicle
14008755

2021 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD at

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

  1. 14008755
  2. 14008755
  3. 14008755
  4. 14008755
  5. 14008755
  6. 14008755
  7. 14008755
  8. 14008755
  9. 14008755
  10. 14008755
  11. 14008755
  12. 14008755
  13. 14008755
  14. 14008755
  15. 14008755
  16. 14008755
  17. 14008755
  18. 14008755
  19. 14008755
  20. 14008755
  21. 14008755
  22. 14008755
  23. 14008755
  24. 14008755
Contact Seller

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
65,143KM
VIN JM3KFBCM2M1439936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sonic Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Black Lthrette w/Grand Lux Suede Inserts
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UTNA39936
  • Mileage 65,143 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

Used 2022 Honda Civic Sedan Sport CVT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Honda Civic Sedan Sport CVT 18,079 KM $27,495 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Acura TLX 3.5L SH-AWD w/Elite Pkg for sale in Burnaby, BC
2015 Acura TLX 3.5L SH-AWD w/Elite Pkg 104,485 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda CR-V EX-L 4WD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2020 Honda CR-V EX-L 4WD 73,616 KM $30,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

Call Dealer

604-525-XXXX

(click to show)

604-525-4667

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2021 Mazda CX-5