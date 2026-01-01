$26,995+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Mazda CX-5
GS AWD at
2021 Mazda CX-5
GS AWD at
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
65,143KM
VIN JM3KFBCM2M1439936
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sonic Silver Met
- Interior Colour Black Lthrette w/Grand Lux Suede Inserts
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UTNA39936
- Mileage 65,143 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
Call Dealer
604-525-XXXX(click to show)
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
604-525-4667
2021 Mazda CX-5