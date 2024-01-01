$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Toyota C-HR
XLE Premium
2021 Toyota C-HR
XLE Premium
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
74,000KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JTNKHMBX6M1108766
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
- Interior Colour Black/Blue
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 74,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
2023 Maserati Grecale Modena 5,350 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG 4MATIC Sedan 90,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Audi S5 3.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic Cpe 69,350 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Audi
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Call Dealer
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2021 Toyota C-HR