2022 Aspen Trail 28 Foot Travel Trailer With 1 Slide Out, 2 door, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, awning, sleeps 6 , queen size bed, 2 sofa beds, toilet, refrigerator, 3 burner stove with oven, bathroom medicine cabinet, toilet, shower, kitchen sink and faucet, interior/exterior speakers, television, bluetooth audio, white exterior. Length 32.92 Feet, width 8 feet, height 6.83 feet, Dry weight 6,645 lbs, Payload capacity 2,155 lbs, Hitch weight 746 lbs, water tank capacity 52 gallon, awning length 18 feet,. $47,730.00 plus $375 processing fee, $48,105.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

28 Foot Travel Trailer With 1 Slide Out

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
VIN 4YDTATN27NY922096

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0

Air Conditioning

AM/FM Radio

2022 aspen Trail