2022 Audi RS 6

5,600 KM

$149,998

$149,998

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Avant 4.0T quattro 8sp S-tronic

Avant 4.0T quattro 8sp S-tronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$149,998

5,600KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10043553
  • Stock #: 8UBNA03998
  • VIN: WUA1CBF25NN903998

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultra Blue MET
  • Interior Colour Cognac / Granite w/ Grey Stitch
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 5,600 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Dynamic Package
Leather pkg (dash, armrests, console)
Carbon Optics Package 1
Red brake calipers front and rear

