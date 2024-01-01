2008 Audi RS 6

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff;>2008 Audi RS6 Avant</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff;>87,000 KMS</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff;>Monza Silver</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff;>Stock # 2358</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff;>Introducing the epitome of performance and luxury, the 2008 Audi RS6 Avant—a true masterpiece that seamlessly combines power and practicality. This particular gem, with its timeless design, boasts less than 88,000 kilometers on the odometer and comes with a comprehensive service history, assuring you of its meticulous care and maintenance. The heart of this beast lies in its 5.0-liter Twin-Turbo V10 engine, producing an awe-inspiring 580 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. Mated to a six-speed automatic transmission and Audis legendary Quattro all-wheel-drive system, the RS6 Avant accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in a blistering 4.5 seconds, delivering a driving experience that transcends expectations.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff;>Beyond its exhilarating performance, the 2008 RS6 Avant is a showcase of Audis commitment to sophistication and innovation. The interior is a blend of sportiness and luxury, featuring premium materials, supportive seats, and advanced technology. Notable features include a BOSE sound system, navigation, and an adaptive cruise system. With its avant-garde design, low mileage, and impeccable service record, this 2008 Audi RS6 Avant is not just a car—its a statement of automotive excellence, ready to elevate your driving experience to unparalleled heights</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff;>Originally delivered in Japan, this RS6 has been brought over by us to be enjoyed by the North American market.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff;>We work by appointment basis only as some of our vehicles may be stored off-site. Please call ahead to ensure the vehicle you are interested in is at our location.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff;>You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff;>We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff;>Trades are always welcome.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff;>Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff;>Winding Road Motorcars Inc.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff;>Dealer# 40461</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff;>20231 62 Ave</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff;>Langley, B.C</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff;>V3A5E6</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; background-color: #ffffff;>604-764-7225</span></p>

2008 Audi RS 6

87,000 KM

Details Description Features

$59,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 Audi RS 6

Avant

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Audi RS 6

Avant

Location

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

  1. 1704752064
  2. 1704752066
  3. 1704752069
  4. 1704752070
  5. 1704752071
  6. 1704752073
  7. 1704752076
  8. 1704752080
  9. 1704752086
  10. 1704752091
  11. 1704752095
  12. 1704752097
  13. 1704752099
  14. 1704752100
  15. 1704752102
  16. 1704752103
  17. 1704752105
  18. 1704752107
  19. 1704752108
  20. 1704752109
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
87,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Audi RS6 Avant
87,000 KMS
Monza Silver
Stock # 2358

Introducing the epitome of performance and luxury, the 2008 Audi RS6 Avant—a true masterpiece that seamlessly combines power and practicality. This particular gem, with its timeless design, boasts less than 88,000 kilometers on the odometer and comes with a comprehensive service history, assuring you of its meticulous care and maintenance. The heart of this beast lies in its 5.0-liter Twin-Turbo V10 engine, producing an awe-inspiring 580 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. Mated to a six-speed automatic transmission and Audi's legendary Quattro all-wheel-drive system, the RS6 Avant accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in a blistering 4.5 seconds, delivering a driving experience that transcends expectations.

Beyond its exhilarating performance, the 2008 RS6 Avant is a showcase of Audi's commitment to sophistication and innovation. The interior is a blend of sportiness and luxury, featuring premium materials, supportive seats, and advanced technology. Notable features include a BOSE sound system, navigation, and an adaptive cruise system. With its avant-garde design, low mileage, and impeccable service record, this 2008 Audi RS6 Avant is not just a car—it's a statement of automotive excellence, ready to elevate your driving experience to unparalleled heights

Originally delivered in Japan, this RS6 has been brought over by us to be enjoyed by the North American market.

We work by appointment basis only as some of our vehicles may be stored off-site. Please call ahead to ensure the vehicle you are interested in is at our location.

You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winding Road Motorcars

Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S for sale in Langley, BC
2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S 36,000 KM $104,900 + tax & lic
Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG AMG for sale in Langley, BC
2004 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG AMG 47,000 KM $42,800 + tax & lic
Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG Wagon for sale in Langley, BC
2004 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG Wagon 28,000 KM $46,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winding Road Motorcars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winding Road Motorcars

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

Call Dealer

604-764-XXXX

(click to show)

604-764-7225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$59,900

+ taxes & licensing

Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

Contact Seller
2008 Audi RS 6