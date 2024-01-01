Menu
2023 AGT Industrial LRT23 Compact Track Loader, B&S 3864 GAS engine, V-double cylinder, red exterior. Total weight 890 KG, maximum lift 375 KG, Maximum load capacity 200 KG, 23 HP. $10,850.00 plus $375 processing fee, $11,225.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2023 AGT Industrial

0 KM

Details Description

$10,850

+ tax & licensing
2023 AGT Industrial

LRT23 Compact Track Loader

2023 AGT Industrial

LRT23 Compact Track Loader

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$10,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 2310020529

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Stock # BC0036711
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$10,850

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2023 AGT Industrial