You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

2023 Audi Q3

6,750 KM

$43,921

+ tax & licensing
2023 Audi Q3

45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2023 Audi Q3

45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$43,921

+ taxes & licensing

6,750KM
Used
VIN WA1EECF31P1147954

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Black with grey stitch
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8Q3GP47954
  • Mileage 6,750 KM

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

INTERIOR ELEMENTS IN GREY ALCANTARA
Navigation Package[22]
S line Sport Package[22]
Advanced Driver Assist Pacakage[22]
Black Optics Package 77
Audi phonebox antenna + charging
SONOS premium sound system

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

$43,921

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2023 Audi Q3