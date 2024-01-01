Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: 1st August 2019 - Glass Record - $684.00

2018 Audi Q3

114,350 KM

Details Description Features

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi Q3

Progressiv AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C, Bluetooth

2018 Audi Q3

Progressiv AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

114,350KM
Used
VIN WA1JCCFS0JR027129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 114,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: 1st August 2019 - Glass Record - $684.00

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seating

Leather Seats

Safety

Hill Descent Control
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Park Assist
Power Front Seats
USB Input
Drive Mode Select
12V Outlets

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Audi Q3