$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Crew Cab 4x4 Custom / Short Box
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Crew Cab 4x4 Custom / Short Box
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
14,900KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GCPDBEK8PZ134446
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 14,900 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
2021 Audi Q7 55 3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic 36,600 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Audi Q5 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic 29,850 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab 4x4 Custom / Short Box 14,900 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Audi
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Call Dealer
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500