2023 GMC Savana G2500 cargo van powered by a 4.3L V6 engine with automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Equipped with a bulkhead divider, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power windows, power door locks, and power mirrors. Finished in white with a grey cloth interior. A solid option for trades, delivery, or commercial use. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $40,980.00 plus $375 processing fee, $41,355.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply).

2023 GMC Savana

21,879 KM

$40,980

+ taxes & licensing
2023 GMC Savana

G2500 Cargo Van with Bulkhead Divider

13072309

2023 GMC Savana

G2500 Cargo Van with Bulkhead Divider

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$40,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
21,879KM
VIN 1GTW7AFP5P1232775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 21,879 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2013 Ford F-450 SD Diesel Dump Truck with Plow and 9-Foot Box for sale in Burnaby, BC
2013 Ford F-450 SD Diesel Dump Truck with Plow and 9-Foot Box 63,557 KM $49,810 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Transit Connect XLT Zanotti Reefer Cargo Van for sale in Burnaby, BC
2019 Ford Transit Connect XLT Zanotti Reefer Cargo Van 62,929 KM $49,820 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Isuzu NRR 16-Foot Cube Van with Power Tailgate - Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2016 Isuzu NRR 16-Foot Cube Van with Power Tailgate - Diesel 133,561 KM $42,720 + tax & lic

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$40,980

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2023 GMC Savana