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2023 Honda Civic

83,575 KM

Details

$27,000

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Honda Civic

Sedan LX CVT

Watch This Vehicle
14008743

2023 Honda Civic

Sedan LX CVT

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,000

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
83,575KM
VIN 2HGFE2F2XPH105393

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Stock # 4UTNA05393
  • Mileage 83,575 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

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604-525-XXXX

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604-525-4667

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$27,000

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2023 Honda Civic