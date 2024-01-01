$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Volkswagen Jetta
2013 Volkswagen Jetta
Location
Campbell River Honda
2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4
250-286-0641
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
166,805KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VW3L7AJ9DM355611
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 24CR4946A
- Mileage 166,805 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Campbell River Honda
2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4
