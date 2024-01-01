Menu
2013 Volkswagen Jetta

166,805 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

250-286-0641

166,805KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VW3L7AJ9DM355611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24CR4946A
  • Mileage 166,805 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

