Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Ford Expedition

65,167 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford Expedition

Max Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Expedition

Max Limited

Location

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

250-286-0641

  1. 11147851
  2. 11147851
  3. 11147851
  4. 11147851
  5. 11147851
  6. 11147851
  7. 11147851
  8. 11147851
  9. 11147851
  10. 11147851
  11. 11147851
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
65,167KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMJK2AT6MEA23869

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 65,167 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Campbell River Honda

Used 2015 Kia Optima SX TURBO for sale in Campbell River, BC
2015 Kia Optima SX TURBO 85,948 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mazda CX-3 GS for sale in Campbell River, BC
2022 Mazda CX-3 GS 18,867 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 RAM 1500 ST for sale in Campbell River, BC
2015 RAM 1500 ST 179,522 KM $18,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Campbell River Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Campbell River Honda

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

Call Dealer

250-286-XXXX

(click to show)

250-286-0641

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Campbell River Honda

250-286-0641

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Expedition