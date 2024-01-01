Menu
2015 Kia Optima

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Optima

SX TURBO

2015 Kia Optima

SX TURBO

Location

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

250-286-0641

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNAGR4A61F5641178

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Campbell River Honda

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

250-286-0641

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Campbell River Honda

250-286-0641

2015 Kia Optima