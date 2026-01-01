$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Ford Edge
SEL
2019 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance
1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9
250-830-4975
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
106,870KM
VIN 2FMPK3J95KBB58483
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 28831
- Mileage 106,870 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: TBA
Axle Ratio: TBA
70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology and active grille shutters
69.7 L Fuel Tank
Exterior
Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Bodyside Cladding
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Interior
Compass
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Keypad
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Safety
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Rear Collision Warning
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
9 SPEAKERS
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance
2021 Nissan Kicks S 83,273 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Luxury Adventure Edition 118,000 KM $14,975 + tax & lic
2023 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 68,597 KM $41,599 + tax & lic
Email Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance
1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9
Call Dealer
250-830-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Pacific Nations Auto Sales and Finance
250-830-4975
2019 Ford Edge