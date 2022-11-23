Menu
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

250-830-4975

Location

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
  Listing ID: 9347773
  VIN: JA4AT3AA8LZ607990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

