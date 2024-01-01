Menu
2021 Toyota RAV4

0 KM

Details Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4

LE

2021 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

250-286-0641

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3B1RFV9MC191370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Campbell River Honda

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

2021 Toyota RAV4