$27,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Mazda CX-3
GS
2022 Mazda CX-3
GS
Location
Campbell River Honda
2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4
250-286-0641
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
18,867KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1DKFC76N1601521
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 24H0334A
- Mileage 18,867 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Campbell River Honda
2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4
2022 Mazda CX-3