Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Mazda CX-3

18,867 KM

Details Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Mazda CX-3

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Mazda CX-3

GS

Location

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

250-286-0641

  1. 11122201
  2. 11122201
  3. 11122201
  4. 11122201
  5. 11122201
  6. 11122201
  7. 11122201
  8. 11122201
  9. 11122201
Contact Seller

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
18,867KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1DKFC76N1601521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24H0334A
  • Mileage 18,867 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Campbell River Honda

Used 2015 RAM 1500 ST for sale in Campbell River, BC
2015 RAM 1500 ST 179,522 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Pontiac Vibe for sale in Campbell River, BC
2009 Pontiac Vibe 236,384 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Honda CR-V EX-L for sale in Campbell River, BC
2014 Honda CR-V EX-L 205,251 KM $15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Campbell River Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Campbell River Honda

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

Call Dealer

250-286-XXXX

(click to show)

250-286-0641

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Campbell River Honda

250-286-0641

Contact Seller
2022 Mazda CX-3