$10,995+ taxes & licensing
2012 GMC Terrain
SLT-1 Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, XM Satellite Radio
2012 GMC Terrain
SLT-1 Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, XM Satellite Radio
Location
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9
1-888-992-3989
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 120755T
- Mileage 134,420 KM
Vehicle Description
Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Compass, Driver door bin, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Colour Touch, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, XM Satellite Radio
Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam is your Locally Owned & Operated Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Dealer, and a Certified Service and Parts Center equipped with an Auto Glass & Premium Detail. Established over 30 years ago, we are proud to be Serving Clients all over Tri Cities, Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and the rest of British Columbia. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
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