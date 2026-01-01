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<p> Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Compass, Driver door bin, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Colour Touch, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, XM Satellite Radio </p> <p>Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam is your Locally Owned & Operated Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Dealer, and a Certified Service and Parts Center equipped with an Auto Glass & Premium Detail. Established over 30 years ago, we are proud to be Serving Clients all over Tri Cities, Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and the rest of British Columbia. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit.</p>

2012 GMC Terrain

134,420 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 GMC Terrain

SLT-1 Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, XM Satellite Radio

Watch This Vehicle
14463595

2012 GMC Terrain

SLT-1 Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, XM Satellite Radio

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

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Contact Seller

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
134,420KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GKFLVE56C6373028

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 120755T
  • Mileage 134,420 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Compass, Driver door bin, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Colour Touch, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, XM Satellite Radio

Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam is your Locally Owned & Operated Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Dealer, and a Certified Service and Parts Center equipped with an Auto Glass & Premium Detail. Established over 30 years ago, we are proud to be Serving Clients all over Tri Cities, Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and the rest of British Columbia. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

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1-888-992-XXXX

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1-888-992-3989

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$10,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

2012 GMC Terrain