$49,360+ tax & licensing
Journey Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
855-504-0772
2018 GMC Savana
2500 Work Van
2960 Christmas Way, Coquitlam, BC V3C 4E6
63,735KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10606383
- Stock #: L89771
- VIN: 1GTW7AFG1J1226060
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 1
- Mileage 63,735 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Interior
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
WiFi Hotspot
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2960 Christmas Way, Coquitlam, BC V3C 4E6