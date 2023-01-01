2018 GMC Savana

$49,360 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 3 , 7 3 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10606383

10606383 Stock #: L89771

L89771 VIN: 1GTW7AFG1J1226060

Vehicle Details Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 1

Mileage 63,735 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Interior Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Engine Immobilizer WiFi Hotspot Exterior Daytime Running Lights Steel Wheels Convenience Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Additional Features Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.