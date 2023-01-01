Menu
2018 GMC Savana

63,735 KM

Details Description Features

$49,360

+ tax & licensing
Journey Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

855-504-0772

Contact Seller
2500 Work Van

Location

Journey Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2960 Christmas Way, Coquitlam, BC V3C 4E6

855-504-0772

63,735KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10606383
  • Stock #: L89771
  • VIN: 1GTW7AFG1J1226060

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 1
  • Mileage 63,735 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2018 GMC Savana 2500 Work Van RWD 6-Speed Automatic HD with Electronic Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI Flex Fuel White 16" x 6.5" Steel Wheels, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Player, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Power steering, Power windows.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Interior

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2960 Christmas Way, Coquitlam, BC V3C 4E6

