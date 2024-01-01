Menu
2018 Toyota Tacoma

132,209 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Tacoma

SR5

2018 Toyota Tacoma

SR5

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

132,209KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFDZ5BNXJX037336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 132,209 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

