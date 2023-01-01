$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Malibu
RS
Location
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9
1-888-992-3989
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
5,071KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10554558
- Stock #: 191680
- VIN: 1G1ZG5ST0KF227673
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 5,071 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
