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CarFax report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $995 doc fee, prep fee from $195 to $1395, and $10 VSA levy. Financed vehicles subject to $599 finance placement fee. We also specialize in out of town deliveries. This vehicle may be located at one of our other lots, please call to book an appointment to ensure the vehicle is available.

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Details Description

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+ taxes & licensing
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2019 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab 147 Elevation

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14424208

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab 147 Elevation

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

604-464-3330

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Used
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VIN 1GTU9CEDXKZ266273

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TC8555A
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

CarFax report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $995 doc fee, prep fee from $195 to $1395, and $10 VSA levy. Financed vehicles subject to $599 finance placement fee. We also specialize in out of town deliveries. This vehicle may be located at one of our other lots, please call to book an appointment to ensure the vehicle is available.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

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604-464-XXXX

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604-464-3330

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Tricity Mitsubishi

604-464-3330

2019 GMC Sierra 1500