Make it Yours
2020 GMC Sierra 1500
ELEVATION
Location
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9
1-888-992-3989
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
67,306KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTU9CET9LZ217607
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 67,306 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
n/a
2020 GMC Sierra 1500