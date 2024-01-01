Menu
Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam is your Locally Owned & Operated Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Dealer, and a Certified Service and Parts Center equipped with an Auto Glass & Premium Detail. Established over 30 years ago, we are proud to be Serving Clients all over Tri Cities, Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and the rest of British Columbia. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit.

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

157,758 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

157,758KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCUYEET5MZ323648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 19285A
  • Mileage 157,758 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
n/a

1-888-992-XXXX

1-888-992-3989

