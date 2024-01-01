Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 RAM 3500

20,126 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 RAM 3500

Laramie

Watch This Vehicle

2021 RAM 3500

Laramie

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

  1. 11167921
  2. 11167921
  3. 11167921
  4. 11167921
  5. 11167921
  6. 11167921
  7. 11167921
  8. 11167921
  9. 11167921
  10. 11167921
  11. 11167921
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
20,126KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C63R3EL5MG600285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 218219
  • Mileage 20,126 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Used 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 28,768 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai KONA for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2022 Hyundai KONA 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai KONA for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2022 Hyundai KONA 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Email Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

Call Dealer

1-888-992-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-992-3989

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

Contact Seller
2021 RAM 3500