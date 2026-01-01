$25,998+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 GMC Terrain
2023 GMC Terrain
Location
Go Kia West
1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6
604-777-1292
$25,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
64,495KM
VIN 3GKALTEG8PL122285
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # E967553B
- Mileage 64,495 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Service Interval Indicator
Automatic climate control
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Driver Information Centre
Retained Accessory Power
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Lumbar Support
Mini Overhead Console
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Day/night rearview mirror
4-way manual front passenger seat
Driver foot rest
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Bucket front seats
Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Premium Cloth Seat Trim
Heated driver and front passenger seats
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Mobile hotspot internet access
Front Facing Rear Seat
Remote panic alarm
Exterior
Roof Rails
LED Brake Lights
Monotone Paint
Trailer Sway Control
Body-coloured door handles
Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Projector beam headlights
Rear lip spoiler
Chrome side window trim
Active grille shutters
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Black Bodyside Cladding
Black Wheel Well Trim
Mechanical
Brake Assist System
Hill Descent Control
Independent Front Suspension
Independent Rear Suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Battery run down protection
Front Coil Springs
All-Wheel Drive
Electronic Parking Brake
3.47 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary input jack
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Bluetooth For Phone
Active noise cancellation
Safety
6 AIRBAGS
Hill start assist
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Forward Collision Mitigation
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts
Suspension
Rear Coil Springs
Strut front suspension
Seating
8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster
Power Options
Power door mirrors
Convenience
Delay-off headlights
Full Floor Console
Additional Features
Automatic
4 Doors
coolant
alternator
Rear door bins
radio data system (RDS)
Rear beverage holders
Deep Tinted Windows
Auto-Locking Doors
000 km
4
Overdrive Transmission
Cargo area tie downs
EXTERIOR TEMPERATURE DISPLAY
Electronic transfer case shift
WIRELESS AUDIO STREAMING
Auto high-beam headlights
YES
Chrome And Metal-Look Interior Accents
Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Capless fuel filler
Height Adjustable Rear Seat Head Restraints
9-Speed Automatic
speed sensitive volume
6-Speaker Audio System Feature
SiriusXM
Rear windshield wipers
Urethane steering wheel
4-wheel disk brakes
Coloured Door Panel Insert
Cushion Tilt
Passenger visor mirror
Lane Departure Prevention
Speed Sensitive Power Steering
Driver and Front Passenger Heated Seats
push-button
2-way power driver lumbar control
Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto
4.2" multi-colour driver information screen
fold flat front passenger seat
AM/FM/Satellite
external memory control
Oil Pressure Warning
2 12v power outlets
Battery charge warning
Configurable instrumentation gauges
Dual-zone front climate control
Engine temperature warning
Engine/electric motor temperature gauge
Headlights on reminder
Key in vehicle warning
Lock-up transmission
Mobile app access
fore/aft control and height adjustable control
Radiator
Rear console climate control ducts
Seek scan
Transmission electronic control
Selectable mode transmission
Overhead console storage
Rear seat cheque warning
Sequential shift control
ice
Lead acid battery
Auto stop-start engine
Driver selectable drivetrain mode
All-speed ABS and driveline traction control
Electronic stability control system with anti-roll
Regular grade rear springs
Electric power-assist steering system
Rack-pinion steering
4-wheel antilock (ABS) brakes
Four channel ABS brakes
Conventional left rear passenger door
Heated driver and passenger side door mirrors
LED low and high beam headlights
Auto on/off headlight control
Conventional right rear passenger door
High mounted centre stop light
Remote activated perimeter approach lighting
Spare tire mounted under the cargo floor
Driver front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact driver airbag
Curtain first and second-row overhead airbags
Passenger front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact front passenger airbag
Driver visor mirror
Illuminated driver visor mirror
Illuminated passenger visor mirror
5 Passenger Seating Capacity
Driver seat with 8-way directional controls
Manual front seat head restraint control
Fixed rear seats
Manual reclining rear seats
Fold forward rear seatback
60-40 folding rear seats
2 rear seat head restraints
Standard style side mirrors
Rear seat centre 3-point seatbelt
Cloth headliner material
Full headliner coverage
Carpetrear seatback upholstery
Covered floor console storage
8 beverage holders
Carpet cargo area floor
Plastic trunk lid trim
Integrated roof audio antenna
2 total number of 1st row displays
Primary monitor touchscreen
Vehicle integrated emergency SOS system
Smart device wireless mirroring
Power door locks with 2 stage unlocking
Keyfob keyless entry
All-in-one remote fob and ignition key
Tailgate/power door lock
Keyfob trunk control
Keyfob remote start
Manual folding door mirrors
Tire specific low air pressure warning
Rear cargo area ajar warning
Transmission fluid temp warning
Pedestrian impact prevention
Following distance alert
Power first-row windows
Fixed third-row windows
Power second-row windows
Heated rear wiper park
Fixed rear windshield
36 month/60
60 month/100
2 seatbelt pre-tensioners
Manual rear child safety door locks
Front seat centre armrest
Stainless steel single exhaust
Driver seat power reclining
Black front bumper rub strip
Fade interior courtesy lights
Variable instrument panel light
Full floor coverage
Smart device remote start
Standard ride suspension
Front ventilated disk brakes
Fully galvanized steel body panels with side impact beams
Compact spare tire with steel wheel
Height adjustable front seat head restraints
Manual rear seat head restraint control
Cloth front seatback upholstery
Standard glove box
Rear under seat climate control ducts
Standard grade speakers
Handsfree wireless device connectivity
Manual tilting steering wheel
Manual telescopic steering wheel
Driver one-touch up window
Front passenger seat with 6-way directional controls
Rear seats with manual fore and aft
Smart key with hands-free access and push button start
Passenger seat manual reclining
ULEV II emissions
Tier 2 Bin 4 emissions
3 month satellite trial subscription
Automatic audio equalizer
Audio system theft deterrent
Turn-by-turn navigation system
Analog instrumentation display
Low level warning for oil
fuel and brake fluid
Vehicle tracker with vehicle slowdown
72 month/160
Driver seat with 2-way power lumbar
Gauge cluster display size: 4.20
Tire pressure fill assist
Front and rear one-touch down windows
Driver and passenger convex spotter mirrors
Auto locking hub control
Part and full-time AWD
Chrome rear bumper insert
Premium cloth front seat upholstery
Premium cloth rear seat upholstery
1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-Cylinder SIDI VVT Engine
9-Speed Automatic 9T45 Transmission
630 lbs (2
100 Kgs) GVWR
P225/65R17 AS BW Tires
17" X 7" Silver Painted Aluminum Wheels
GMC Infotainment Audio System with 7" Display
2 USB Data Ports with Auxiliary Input Jack
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Go Kia West
Kia West
1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6
Call Dealer
604-777-XXXX(click to show)
$25,998
+ taxes & licensing>
Go Kia West
604-777-1292
2023 GMC Terrain