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If you are interested and need more information call or message our sales team, we will be glad to help you now!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (604)777-1292 or email us: sales@kiawest.comNew to Canada? Ask about our New to Canada Program!IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.*All Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia West reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. Dealer# 50448**Due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications. Please contact Go Kia West for verification or if you would like more information on this vehicle. **

2024 BMW 3 Series

57,042 KM

Details Description Features

$39,498

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 BMW 3 Series

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14090892.810969672?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=32859

2024 BMW 3 Series

Location

Go Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

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$39,498

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
57,042KM
VIN 3MW89FF07R8E57701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PW1290
  • Mileage 57,042 KM

Vehicle Description

If you are interested and need more information call or message our sales team, we will be glad to help you now!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (604)777-1292 or email us: sales@kiawest.comNew to Canada? Ask about our New to Canada Program!IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.*All Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia West reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. Dealer# 50448**Due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications. Please contact Go Kia West for verification or if you would like more information on this vehicle. **

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Sport Seats
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Service Interval Indicator
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Cabin Air Filter
Cargo Net
Digital clock
Driver Information Centre
Retained Accessory Power
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Rear Bench Seat
Day/night rearview mirror
rear reading lights
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Valet key
Illuminated glove box
Bucket front seats
Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Brake pad wear indicator
Front heated seats
Heated driver and front passenger seats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Full service internet access
Front Facing Rear Seat
Remote panic alarm
Intelligent Emergency Call
Teleservices
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Connected Package Professional
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Wireless Apple CarPlay
Wireless Android Auto
Digital Cockpit Plus
BMW Curved Display
Perforated Sensatec Upholstery

Mechanical

Brake Assist System
Independent Front Suspension
Independent Rear Suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Battery run down protection
Front Coil Springs
All-Wheel Drive
Electronic Parking Brake
Regenerative Alternator

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary input jack
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
HiFi Sound System
ConnectedDrive services

Exterior

Runflat Tires
LED Brake Lights
Monotone Paint
Body-coloured door handles
Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Projector beam headlights
Front Licence Plate Bracket
Front cornering lights
Active grille shutters
Light tinted windows
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

Convenience

Speed Sensitive Wipers
Delay-off headlights
Full Floor Console

Safety

6 AIRBAGS
Hill start assist
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Traffic sign recognition

Suspension

Rear Coil Springs
Strut front suspension

Additional Features

Automatic
4 Doors
fuel
coolant
Rear door bins
radio data system (RDS)
Residual heat recirculation
Rear beverage holders
Bulb Failure Warning
Auto-Locking Doors
Metal-Look Interior Accents
000 km
8-Speed Automatic
Sport front bucket seats
Overdrive Transmission
Cargo area tie downs
EXTERIOR TEMPERATURE DISPLAY
WIRELESS AUDIO STREAMING
Auto high-beam headlights
YES
Blind spot warning
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Height Adjustable Rear Seat Head Restraints
Auto-dimming Driver Side Mirror
Auto-dimming Passenger Side Mirror
speed sensitive volume
Auto-Leveling Headlights
Rear Collision Mitigation
4-wheel disk brakes
3 USB ports
electronic stability control system
Passenger visor mirror
Speed Sensitive Power Steering
Rain Detecting Wipers
Real-Time Traffic
push-button
Integrated navigation system with voice activation
Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
AM/FM Audio System
Power folding door mirrors
AUTOMATIC BRAKE HOLD
2 memory settings
Automatic Post-Collision Braking System
external memory control
Electric Front Seats with Driver Memory
Oil Pressure Warning
Battery charge warning
Built-in virtual assistant
Configurable instrumentation gauges
Dual-zone front climate control
Engine temperature warning
Engine/electric motor temperature gauge
Full gauge cluster screen
Headlights on reminder
Key in vehicle warning
Lock-up transmission
washer fluid and brake fluid
Over the air updates
Radiator
Rear console climate control ducts
Seek scan
Transmission electronic control
Selectable mode transmission
ice
Vehicle tracker
Lead acid battery
Auto stop-start engine
Driver selectable drivetrain mode
All-speed ABS and driveline traction control
Regular grade rear springs
Electric power-assist steering system
Rack-pinion steering
Front and rear ventilated disk brakes
4-wheel antilock (ABS) brakes
Four channel ABS brakes
LEV3-SULEV30 emissions
Tier 3 Bin 30 emissions
Galvanized steel/aluminum body panels with side impact beams
Conventional left rear passenger door
Heated driver and passenger side door mirrors
LED low and high beam headlights
Auto on/off headlight control
Multiple enclosed headlights
Conventional right rear passenger door
High mounted centre stop light
Remote activated perimeter approach lighting
Driver front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact driver airbag
Curtain first and second-row overhead airbags
Passenger front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact front passenger airbag
Driver visor mirror
Illuminated driver visor mirror
Illuminated passenger visor mirror
5 Passenger Seating Capacity
Height and tilt adjustable front seat head restraints
Manual front seat head restraint control
Fixed rear seats
Fold forward rear seatback
Standard style side mirrors
Rear seat centre 3-point seatbelt
Plastic front seatback upholstery
Cloth headliner material
Full headliner coverage
Carpet front and rear floor mats
Carpetrear seatback upholstery
Covered floor console storage
8 beverage holders
Carpet cargo area floor
6 month satellite trial subscription
Voice activated audio controls
2 total number of 1st row displays
Primary monitor touchscreen
Vehicle integrated emergency SOS system
Smart device wireless mirroring
Power door locks with 2 stage unlocking
Keyfob keyless entry
All-in-one remote fob and ignition key
Power fuel door lock
Tailgate/power door lock
Keyfob trunk control
Keyfob remote start
Digital/analog instrumentation display
Tire specific low air pressure warning
Rear cargo area ajar warning
Pedestrian impact prevention
Power first-row windows
Power second-row windows
Fixed rear windshield
36 month/60
2 seatbelt pre-tensioners
Manual rear child safety door locks
Turn signal indicator in door mirrors
Sequential shift with steering wheel controls
Fade interior courtesy lights
Permanent locking hub control
Variable instrument panel light
Full floor coverage
Smart device remote start
Manual rear seat head restraint control
Rear under seat climate control ducts
Handsfree wireless device connectivity
Manual tilting steering wheel
Manual telescopic steering wheel
Rear mounted camera
Black rear bumper rub strip
Black windshield trim
3 12V power outlets
Window grid audio antenna
Carpet trunk lid trim
Low level warning for oil
AM/FM/digital/satellite
Rear climate control system with separate controls
Keyfob window control
Front and rear one-touch down windows
Front and rear one-touch up windows
48 month/80
4 door entry light(s)
Memory settings include: door mirrors
First-row sliding and tilting glass sunroof with express open/close activation sunshade
Sliding front seat centre armrest
Gauge cluster display size: 12.30
144 month/unlimited
Rear seat centre armrest with trunk pass-thru
Heated front windshield jets
Driver seat manual cushion extension
Passenger seat manual cushion extension
40-20-40 folding rear seats
Full-time AWD
Keyfob sunroof/convertible roof control
Power passenger door mirror with tilt down in reverse
2.0L 4 Cylinder Turbo Engine
Front passenger seat with 10-way directional controls
Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters
225/45R18 AS Tires
18" X 7.5" Double-Spoke Wheels (Style 796)
14.9 inch primary display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

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604-777-1292

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$39,498

+ taxes & licensing>

Go Kia West

604-777-1292

2024 BMW 3 Series