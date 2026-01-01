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If you are interested and need more information call or message our sales team, we will be glad to help you now!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (604)777-1292 or email us: sales@kiawest.comNew to Canada?Ask about our New to Canada Program!IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.*All Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services as well as a 10$ VSA transaction fee. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia West reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT,or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. Dealer# 50448**Due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications. Please contact Go Kia West for verification or if you would like more information on this vehicle. **

2014 Kia Forte

158,489 KM

Details Description Features

$8,498

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Kia Forte

Watch This Vehicle
14446005

2014 Kia Forte

Location

Go Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

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Contact Seller

$8,498

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
158,489KM
VIN KNAFX4A69E5128485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 158,489 KM

Vehicle Description

If you are interested and need more information call or message our sales team, we will be glad to help you now!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (604)777-1292 or email us: sales@kiawest.comNew to Canada?Ask about our New to Canada Program!IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.*All Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services as well as a 10$ VSA transaction fee. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia West reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT,or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. Dealer# 50448**Due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications. Please contact Go Kia West for verification or if you would like more information on this vehicle. **

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Service Interval Indicator
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Retained Accessory Power
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Mini Overhead Console
Rear Bench Seat
Day/night rearview mirror
Driver foot rest
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Front beverage holders
Illuminated glove box
Rear seat centre armrest
Bucket front seats
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Heated driver and front passenger seats
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Front Facing Rear Seat
Remote panic alarm
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Leather Gear Shifter Material

Powertrain

6-Speed Manual
6-Speed Automatic

Mechanical

Brake Assist System
16" Alloy Wheels
Independent Front Suspension
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Battery run down protection
Front Coil Springs
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary input jack
4 Speakers
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers

Exterior

Monotone Paint
Halogen Headlights
Body-coloured door handles
Front splash guards
Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Rear splash guards
P205/55R16 tires
Front fog lights
Projector beam headlights
Tire mobility kit
Light tinted windows
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

Safety

6 AIRBAGS
Hill start assist
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Suspension

Rear Coil Springs
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension

Power Options

Power door mirrors

Convenience

Delay-off headlights
Full Floor Console

Additional Features

Automatic
Manual
4 Doors
Full wheel covers
trunk
alternator
Rear door bins
Rear beverage holders
Auto-Locking Doors
000 km
Manual climate control
Black side window trim
Overdrive Transmission
EXTERIOR TEMPERATURE DISPLAY
WIRELESS AUDIO STREAMING
YES
Height Adjustable Rear Seat Head Restraints
speed sensitive volume
Urethane steering wheel
4-wheel disk brakes
no
electronic stability control system
Passenger visor mirror
Speed Sensitive Power Steering
Keyless entry with panic alarm
mechanical
Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
Manual fuel door release
CLOTH REAR SEAT UPHOLSTERY
AM/FM/Satellite
external memory control
Oil Pressure Warning
2 12v power outlets
Battery charge warning
Engine temperature warning
Engine/electric motor temperature gauge
Key in vehicle warning
Lock-up transmission
washer fluid and brake fluid
fore/aft control and height adjustable control
Radiator
Rear console climate control ducts
Seek scan
Transmission electronic control
Selectable mode transmission
Overhead console storage
Sun visor strip
Sequential shift control
ice
CD-R compatible
Lead acid battery
Driver selectable drivetrain mode
All-speed ABS and driveline traction control
Regular grade rear springs
Electric power-assist steering system
Rack-pinion steering
4-wheel antilock (ABS) brakes
Four channel ABS brakes
Conventional left rear passenger door
Heated driver and passenger side door mirrors
Multiple enclosed headlights
Conventional right rear passenger door
High mounted centre stop light
Driver front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact driver airbag
Curtain first and second-row overhead airbags
Passenger front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact front passenger airbag
Driver visor mirror
Illuminated driver visor mirror
Illuminated passenger visor mirror
5 Passenger Seating Capacity
Manual front seat head restraint control
Anti-whiplash front seat head restraints
Fixed rear seats
Fold forward rear seatback
60-40 folding rear seats
Standard style side mirrors
Rear seat centre 3-point seatbelt
Front height adjustable seatbelts
Cloth headliner material
Full headliner coverage
Carpet front and rear floor mats
Carpetrear seatback upholstery
Covered floor console storage
Carpet cargo area floor
Power door locks with 2 stage unlocking
Keyfob keyless entry
All-in-one remote fob and ignition key
Keyfob trunk control
Keyfob remote start
Manual folding door mirrors
Rear cargo area ajar warning
Power first-row windows
Power second-row windows
Fixed rear windshield
60 month/100
2 seatbelt pre-tensioners
Manual rear child safety door locks
Turn signal indicator in door mirrors
Stainless steel single exhaust
Fade interior courtesy lights
Variable instrument panel light
Full floor coverage
Standard ride suspension
Front ventilated disk brakes
Fully galvanized steel body panels with side impact beams
Auto off headlight control
Driver seat with 6-way directional controls
Front passenger seat with 4-way directional controls
Height adjustable front seat head restraints
Manual rear seat head restraint control
Cloth front seat upholstery
Cloth front seatback upholstery
Rear under seat climate control ducts
Standard grade speakers
Handsfree wireless device connectivity
Manual tilting steering wheel
Manual telescopic steering wheel
Driver one-touch down window
60 month/unlimited
Body-coloured door mirrors
Driver seat manual reclining
Passenger seat manual reclining and fore/aft control
Black rear bumper rub strip
Rubber front and rear floor mats
Leather and metal-look steering wheel
Heated windshield wiper park
ULEV II emissions
Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions
Leather and metal-look gear shifter material
Window grid audio antenna
Low level warning for fuel
Carpet trunk lid trim
Analog instrumentation display
Black grille with chrome surround
Single-disk CD player
CD player located in the dashboard/instrument panel
First-row sliding and tilting glass sunroof with express open/close activation sunshade
Sliding front seat centre armrest
Manual cargo area access release
P205/55HR16 AS BSW front and rear tires
15 x 6-inch front and rear steel wheels
P195/65TR15 AS BSW front and rear tires
AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System with SiriusXM
1.8L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder D-CVVT Engine
6-Speed Automatic Transmission with Steptronic Shifter
16 x 6.5-inch front and rear machined aluminum wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

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$8,498

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Go Kia West

604-777-1292

2014 Kia Forte