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2024 Mazda CX-50
2024 Mazda CX-50
Location
Go Kia West
1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6
604-777-1292
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
26,760KM
VIN 7MMVABDY7RN170905
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PW1375
- Mileage 26,760 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Garage door opener
Service Interval Indicator
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Heated rear seats
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Driver Information Centre
Retained Accessory Power
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Lumbar Support
Mini Overhead Console
Rear Bench Seat
Day/night rearview mirror
Driver foot rest
Illuminated ignition switch
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Valet key
Rear seat centre armrest
Bucket front seats
Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Heated driver and front passenger seats
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Selective service internet access
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Facing Rear Seat
Remote panic alarm
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Powertrain
6-Speed Automatic
Exterior
Roof Rails
Rear Window Defroster
LED Brake Lights
Monotone Paint
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Black fender flares
Projector beam headlights
Rear lip spoiler
Black rear bumper
Front Licence Plate Bracket
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Black Bodyside Cladding
Black Wheel Well Trim
Mechanical
Brake Assist System
Independent Front Suspension
Torsion beam rear suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Battery run down protection
Front Coil Springs
All-Wheel Drive
Electronic Parking Brake
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
3.841 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
digital signal processor
12 Speakers
Suspension
Rear Coil Springs
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Safety
Hill start assist
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Forward Collision Mitigation
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Traffic sign recognition
Convenience
Delay-off headlights
Full Floor Console
Additional Features
Automatic
20" Alloy Wheels
4 Doors
fuel
Package AA00
alternator
Rear door bins
radio data system (RDS)
Rear beverage holders
Deep Tinted Windows
Bulb Failure Warning
Auto-Locking Doors
Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather trimmed upholstery
Black side window trim
Amplifier
Overdrive Transmission
EXTERIOR TEMPERATURE DISPLAY
8 Airbags
WIRELESS AUDIO STREAMING
Auto high-beam headlights
YES
Heated and ventilated front seats
Piano Black Console Insert
Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Height Adjustable Rear Seat Head Restraints
Auto-dimming Driver Side Mirror
speed sensitive volume
Auto-Leveling Headlights
Rear windshield wipers
Rear Collision Mitigation
4-wheel disk brakes
4 USB ports
Cushion Tilt
electronic stability control system
Passenger visor mirror
Lane Departure Prevention
Speed Sensitive Power Steering
Rain Detecting Wipers
Driver Attention Alert
Ventilated Driver and Front Passenger Seats
Real-Time Traffic
push-button
Integrated navigation system with voice activation
Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
Power folding door mirrors
AUTOMATIC BRAKE HOLD
245/45R 20 all-season tires
2 memory settings
Side rocker garnish
Hood graphics
Black wheel locks and lug nuts
external memory control
Oil Pressure Warning
Battery charge warning
Configurable instrumentation gauges
Dual-zone front climate control
Engine temperature warning
Engine/electric motor temperature gauge
Headlights on reminder
Key in vehicle warning
Lock-up transmission
washer fluid and brake fluid
fore/aft control and height adjustable control
Radiator
Rear console climate control ducts
Seek scan
Transmission electronic control
Internet radio capability
Selectable mode transmission
Overhead console storage
ice
DRL preference setting
Vehicle tracker
Lead acid battery
Driver selectable drivetrain mode
All-speed ABS and driveline traction control
Regular grade rear springs
Electric power-assist steering system
Rack-pinion steering
4-wheel antilock (ABS) brakes
Four channel ABS brakes
Conventional left rear passenger door
Power liftgate rear cargo door
Heated driver and passenger side door mirrors
LED low and high beam headlights
Auto on/off headlight control
Conventional right rear passenger door
High mounted centre stop light
Remote activated perimeter approach lighting
Spare tire mounted under the cargo floor
Driver front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact driver airbag
Curtain first and second-row overhead airbags
Passenger front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact front passenger airbag
Driver and passenger side knee airbag
Driver visor mirror
Illuminated driver visor mirror
Illuminated passenger visor mirror
5 Passenger Seating Capacity
Driver seat with 8-way directional controls
Manual front seat head restraint control
Fixed rear seats
Fold forward rear seatback
60-40 folding rear seats
Standard style side mirrors
Rear seat centre 3-point seatbelt
Front height adjustable seatbelts
Cloth headliner material
Full headliner coverage
Carpet front and rear floor mats
Carpetrear seatback upholstery
Covered floor console storage
8 beverage holders
Carpet cargo area floor
Plastic trunk lid trim
Voice activated audio controls
2 total number of 1st row displays
Primary monitor touchscreen
Real-time weather
Cruise control with stop and go
Power cargo area access release
Smart device wireless mirroring
Power door locks with 2 stage unlocking
Keyfob keyless entry
All-in-one remote fob and ignition key
Power fuel door lock
Tailgate/power door lock
Keyfob trunk control
Digital/analog instrumentation display
Tire specific low air pressure warning
Rear cargo area ajar warning
Transmission fluid temp warning
Pedestrian impact prevention
Following distance alert
Power first-row windows
Power second-row windows
Fixed rear windshield
36 month/unlimited
Manual rear child safety door locks
Turn signal indicator in door mirrors
Front seat centre armrest
Front seat armrest storage
Black door mirrors
Driver seat power reclining
Passenger seat power reclining
Black front bumper rub strip
Sequential shift with steering wheel controls
Fade interior courtesy lights
Permanent locking hub control
Variable instrument panel light
Full floor coverage
Smart device remote start
TBD GVWR
Automatic full-time AWD
Standard ride suspension
Front ventilated disk brakes
LEV3-ULEV125 emissions
Tier 3 Bin 125 emissions
Fully galvanized steel body panels with side impact beams
Compact spare tire with steel wheel
Driver visor with expandable coverage
Passenger visor with expandable coverage
Height adjustable front seat head restraints
Manual rear seat head restraint control
Standard glove box
Rear under seat climate control ducts
1 12V power outlet
Handsfree wireless device connectivity
Manual tilting steering wheel
Manual telescopic steering wheel
Driver one-touch down window
Driver one-touch up window
60 month/unlimited
84 month/unlimited
Rear mounted camera
Stainless steel quasi-dual exhaust with chrome tailpipe finisher
Black rear bumper rub strip
Front passenger seat with 6-way directional controls
Leather front seat upholstery
Leatherette front seatback upholstery
Leather rear seat upholstery
Smart key with hands-free access and push button start
Heated windshield wiper park
Leather and metal-look gear shifter material
3 month satellite trial subscription
Low level warning for oil
Active blind spot system
Driver seat with 2-way power lumbar
Leatherette shifter boot
Hands-on cruise control
Trunk/hatch auto-latching
Front wireless smart device charging
First and second-row sliding and tilting glass sunroof with express open/close activation sunshade
Level 2 - partial automation SAE Autonomy
AM/FM/digital/satellite
Power driver and passenger door mirrors with tilt down in reverse
Branded speakers
Emergency SOS system via mobile device
Chrome front and rear bumper inserts
Aerial view camera
Directionally adaptive headlights
Leatherette upholstered dashboard
Memory settings include: door mirrors
10.2 inch primary display
Front mounted camera
Gauge cluster display size: 7.00
Front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
4 seatbelt pre-tensioners
Window grid and fixed audio antenna
Graphic audio equalizer
20 x 8-inch front and rear machined w/painted accents aluminum wheels
AM/FM/HD Bose Premium Sound System
6-Speed SKYACTIV-AT Automatic Transmission
P245/45HR20 AS BSW front and rear tires
2.5L SKYACTIV-G with Twin Scroll Turbocharger Engine
225/60R18 All-Terrain Tires
18" Black Metallic Finish Alloy Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6
Call Dealer
604-777-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
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Go Kia West
604-777-1292
2024 Mazda CX-50