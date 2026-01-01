$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Volkswagen Golf
R
2024 Volkswagen Golf
R
Location
Go Kia West
1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6
604-777-1292
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
79,895KM
VIN WVWEB7CD1RW160258
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PW1353A
- Mileage 79,895 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Service Interval Indicator
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Heated rear seats
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Driver Information Centre
Retained Accessory Power
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Lumbar Support
Mini Overhead Console
Rear Bench Seat
Day/night rearview mirror
rear reading lights
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Valet key
Illuminated glove box
Sport steering wheel
Ambient Lighting
Bucket front seats
Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Chrome Interior Accents
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Brake pad wear indicator
Heated driver and front passenger seats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Mobile hotspot internet access
Front Facing Rear Seat
Remote panic alarm
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Mechanical
Brake Assist System
Engine Oil Cooler
Independent Front Suspension
Independent Rear Suspension
Transmission oil cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Battery run down protection
Front Coil Springs
All-Wheel Drive
Electronic Parking Brake
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary input jack
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna
9 SPEAKERS
digital signal processor
8 speakers plus subwoofer
Exterior
Rear Window Defroster
LED Brake Lights
Monotone Paint
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Projector beam headlights
Front Licence Plate Bracket
Rocker Panel Extensions
Tire mobility kit
Front cornering lights
Light tinted windows
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Convenience
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Delay-off headlights
Full Floor Console
Safety
6 AIRBAGS
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Hill start assist
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Forward Collision Mitigation
Traffic sign recognition
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts
Suspension
Rear Coil Springs
Strut front suspension
Additional Features
Automatic
REAR WING SPOILER
4 Doors
fuel
alternator
Rear door bins
radio data system (RDS)
Rear beverage holders
Power Fuel Door Release
Bulb Failure Warning
Auto-Locking Doors
Liftgate Rear Cargo Door
000 km
Black side window trim
Sport front bucket seats
Amplifier
Nappa leather seating surfaces
Overdrive Transmission
Cargo area tie downs
7-Speed Automatic Transmission
EXTERIOR TEMPERATURE DISPLAY
WIRELESS AUDIO STREAMING
Chrome Door Mirrors
Auto high-beam headlights
YES
Blind spot warning
Height Adjustable Rear Seat Head Restraints
speed sensitive volume
Auto-Leveling Headlights
Rear windshield wipers
Simulated Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert
Rear Collision Mitigation
4-wheel disk brakes
ILLUMINATED SILL PLATES
4 USB ports
Cushion Tilt
HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
electronic stability control system
Passenger visor mirror
LED FRONT FOG LIGHTS
Lane Departure Prevention
Speed Sensitive Power Steering
Rain Detecting Wipers
Ventilated Driver and Front Passenger Seats
push-button
Integrated navigation system with voice activation
Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
Power folding door mirrors
AM/FM/Satellite
Automatic Post-Collision Braking System
external memory control
Oil Pressure Warning
2 12v power outlets
Battery charge warning
Configurable instrumentation gauges
Dual-zone front climate control
Engine temperature warning
Engine/electric motor temperature gauge
Full gauge cluster screen
Headlights on reminder
Key in vehicle warning
washer fluid and brake fluid
Over the air updates
fore/aft control and height adjustable control
Radiator
Rear console climate control ducts
Seek scan
Transmission electronic control
Internet radio capability
Selectable mode transmission
Overhead console storage
Driver selectable steering effort
Multi-level cargo floor
ice
Vehicle tracker
Lead acid battery
Auto stop-start engine
Driver selectable drivetrain mode
All-speed ABS and driveline traction control
Regular grade rear springs
Electric power-assist steering system
Rack-pinion steering
Front and rear ventilated disk brakes
4-wheel antilock (ABS) brakes
Four channel ABS brakes
Tier 3 Bin 30 emissions
Conventional left rear passenger door
Heated driver and passenger side door mirrors
LED low and high beam headlights
Auto on/off headlight control
Multiple enclosed headlights
Conventional right rear passenger door
High mounted centre stop light
Remote activated perimeter approach lighting
Driver front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact driver airbag
Curtain first and second-row overhead airbags
Passenger front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact front passenger airbag
Driver visor mirror
Illuminated driver visor mirror
Illuminated passenger visor mirror
5 Passenger Seating Capacity
Driver seat with 8-way directional controls
Driver seat with 4-way power lumbar
Fixed rear seats
Fold forward rear seatback
60-40 folding rear seats
Standard style side mirrors
Rear seat centre 3-point seatbelt
Front height adjustable seatbelts
Cloth headliner material
Full headliner coverage
Carpet front and rear floor mats
Carpetrear seatback upholstery
Covered floor console storage
Carpet cargo area floor
Plastic trunk lid trim
Voice activated audio controls
Integrated roof audio antenna
2 total number of 1st row displays
Primary monitor touchscreen
Cruise control with stop and go
Vehicle integrated emergency SOS system
Smart device wireless mirroring
Power door locks with 2 stage unlocking
Keyfob keyless entry
All-in-one remote fob and ignition key
Power fuel door lock
Tailgate/power door lock
Keyfob trunk control
Digital/analog instrumentation display
Low level warning for coolant
Rear cargo area ajar warning
Pedestrian impact prevention
Power first-row windows
Power second-row windows
Fixed rear windshield
60 month/100
2 seatbelt pre-tensioners
Manual rear child safety door locks
Turn signal indicator in door mirrors
Front seat centre armrest
Driver seat power reclining
Passenger seat power reclining
Black front bumper rub strip
Gauge cluster display size: 10.25
Sequential shift with steering wheel controls
Fade interior courtesy lights
Permanent locking hub control
Variable instrument panel light
Full floor coverage
Fully galvanized steel body panels with side impact beams
Manual rear seat head restraint control
Rear under seat climate control ducts
Handsfree wireless device connectivity
Manual tilting steering wheel
Manual telescopic steering wheel
84 month/unlimited
Rear mounted camera
Stainless steel quasi-dual exhaust with chrome tailpipe finisher
Black rear bumper rub strip
Black windshield trim
Front passenger seat with 6-way directional controls
Leather front seat upholstery
Leatherette front seatback upholstery
Leather rear seat upholstery
Smart key with hands-free access and push button start
3 month satellite trial subscription
Audio system theft deterrent
Hands-on cruise control
Front wireless smart device charging
Level 2 - partial automation SAE Autonomy
Sport style pedals
Rear climate control system with separate controls
Branded speakers
Front and rear one-touch down windows
Front and rear one-touch up windows
48 month/80
Black front bumper insert
Memory settings include: door mirrors
Rear seat centre armrest with trunk pass-thru
Automatic vehicle parking
Heated front windshield jets
Sport ride suspension
Painted front and rear brake calipers
7-speed auto-shift manual
3 memory settings
Unresponsive driver assist
Automatic suspension ride control with driver control
Adaptive ride suspension
Fixed front seat head restraints
10 inch primary display
Full-time AWD
Power passenger door mirror with tilt down in reverse
Lighted badging
Simulated carbon fibre instrument panel insert
Graphic audio equalizer
9 beverage holders
Wheel security locks
Vehicle feature gesture control
Piano black and metal-look gear shifter material
Manual front passenger seat lumbar
Heated and Ventilated Front Sport Seats
SULEV II emissions
Passenger seat manual lumbar support
Cross drilled/slotted front disk brakes
Simulated carbon fibre console insert
2.0 TSI 4-Cylinder 315 Hp Engine
P235/35YR19 summer performance BSW front and rear tires
235/35R19 Summer Performance Tires
8J X 19" Pretoria Alloy Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6
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604-777-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
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Go Kia West
604-777-1292
2024 Volkswagen Golf