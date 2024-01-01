Menu
Fog Lamps; Come in and see if this Unit will work for You! Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Islands largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements

2014 Jeep Compass

214,983 KM

$9,298

+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Compass

NORTH

2014 Jeep Compass

NORTH

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Road, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

$9,298

+ taxes & licensing

214,983KM
Used
VIN 1C4NJDAB5ED820164

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # SP4424B
  • Mileage 214,983 KM

Fog Lamps; Come in and see if this Unit will work for You!

Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new


State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles


Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements


http://www.courtenaykia.com/used/Jeep-Compass-2014-id10389887.html

Interior

Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player

Seating

Leather Interior

Additional Features

whether you have great credit or not-so-great! $595.00 Documentation Fee Applies
Four by Four with Satellite Radio
Power Windows and Door Locks with Remote Entry
Ample Cargo Area
Taxes Extra Stock # SP4424B Dealer # 30891

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Courtenay Kia

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Road, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

$9,298

+ taxes & licensing

Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

2014 Jeep Compass