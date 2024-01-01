$9,298+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Compass
NORTH
Location
Courtenay Kia
1025A Comox Road, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7
250-334-9993
$9,298
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # SP4424B
- Mileage 214,983 KM
Vehicle Description
Fog Lamps; Come in and see if this Unit will work for You!
Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new
State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles
Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements
http://www.courtenaykia.com/used/Jeep-Compass-2014-id10389887.html
