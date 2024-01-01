Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Islands largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles</p> <p> Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements</p> <a href=http://www.courtenaykia.com/used/Honda-Civic-2017-id10668214.html>http://www.courtenaykia.com/used/Honda-Civic-2017-id10668214.html</a>

2017 Honda Civic

49,632 KM

Details Description Features

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Honda Civic

Sport 5 portes BM

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Civic

Sport 5 portes BM

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Road, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

  1. 11183818
  2. 11183818
  3. 11183818
  4. 11183818
  5. 11183818
  6. 11183818
  7. 11183818
  8. 11183818
  9. 11183818
  10. 11183818
  11. 11183818
  12. 11183818
  13. 11183818
  14. 11183818
  15. 11183818
  16. 11183818
  17. 11183818
  18. 11183818
  19. 11183818
  20. 11183818
  21. 11183818
  22. 11183818
  23. 11183818
  24. 11183818
  25. 11183818
  26. 11183818
  27. 11183818
  28. 11183818
  29. 11183818
  30. 11183818
  31. 11183818
Contact Seller

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
49,632KM
Used
VIN SHHFK7G41HU302656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl (NH731P)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1041A
  • Mileage 49,632 KM

Vehicle Description

State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles


Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements


http://www.courtenaykia.com/used/Honda-Civic-2017-id10668214.html

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic climate control

Exterior

Spoiler
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Safety

Back-Up Camera

Mechanical

Push-Button Start

Additional Features

Hatchback
FUN
whether you have great credit or not-so-great! $595.00 Documentation Fee Applies
and so much more! Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new
heated seats and mirrors
Sporty Turbo
with Six-Speed Manual Transmission
Ready to Go! There's a Sunroof
Split Rear Seats for Extra Cargo Room when needed
Taxes Extra Stock # A1041A Dealer # 30891 1025A Comox Road Courtenay BC V9N 3P7

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Courtenay Kia

Used 2020 Ford Transit Connect Van XLT avec 2 portes coulissantes for sale in Courtenay, BC
2020 Ford Transit Connect Van XLT avec 2 portes coulissantes 52,170 KM $33,998 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Transit Cargo Van BASE for sale in Courtenay, BC
2015 Ford Transit Cargo Van BASE 280,991 KM $19,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Jeep Gladiator High Altitude for sale in Courtenay, BC
2023 Jeep Gladiator High Altitude 4,791 KM $56,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Courtenay Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Courtenay Kia

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Road, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

Call Dealer

250-334-XXXX

(click to show)

250-334-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Civic