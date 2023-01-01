Menu
2021 Kia Soul

42,398 KM

Details Description Features

$24,998

+ tax & licensing
$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

2021 Kia Soul

2021 Kia Soul

LX

2021 Kia Soul

LX

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Road, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

42,398KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10613124
  • Stock #: A1015
  • VIN: KNDJ23AU5M7148269

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour 9H-Onyx
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,398 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Entry: This is a great Vehicle Ready to Go!

Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new


State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles


Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements


http://www.courtenaykia.com/used/Kia-Soul-2021-id10071381.html

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Power Locks and Windows
whether you have great credit or not-so-great! $595.00 Documentation Fee Applies
Seats Five
Apple and Android CarPlay
Tons of Cargo Room
All-Weather Mats and Cargo Tray
Taxes Extra Stock #A1015 Dealer # 30891 1025A Comox Road Courtenay BC V9N 3P7

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Courtenay Kia

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Road, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

