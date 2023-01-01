Menu
<a href=http://www.courtenaykia.com/used/Kia-EV6-2022-id10312350.html>http://www.courtenaykia.com/used/Kia-EV6-2022-id10312350.html</a>

2022 Kia EV6

17,707 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia EV6

GT-LINE

2022 Kia EV6

GT-LINE

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Road, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

17,707KM
Used
VIN KNDC4DLC3N5030151

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SP4520A
  • Mileage 17,707 KM

Courtenay Kia

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Road, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-XXXX

250-334-9993

2022 Kia EV6