Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Islands largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles</p> <p> Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements</p> <a href=http://www.courtenaykia.com/used/Jeep-Gladiator-2023-id10607447.html>http://www.courtenaykia.com/used/Jeep-Gladiator-2023-id10607447.html</a>

2023 Jeep Gladiator

4,791 KM

Details Description Features

$56,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Jeep Gladiator

High Altitude

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Jeep Gladiator

High Altitude

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Road, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

  1. 11131771
  2. 11131771
  3. 11131771
  4. 11131771
  5. 11131771
  6. 11131771
  7. 11131771
  8. 11131771
  9. 11131771
  10. 11131771
  11. 11131771
  12. 11131771
  13. 11131771
  14. 11131771
  15. 11131771
  16. 11131771
  17. 11131771
  18. 11131771
  19. 11131771
  20. 11131771
  21. 11131771
  22. 11131771
  23. 11131771
  24. 11131771
  25. 11131771
  26. 11131771
  27. 11131771
  28. 11131771
  29. 11131771
  30. 11131771
  31. 11131771
  32. 11131771
  33. 11131771
  34. 11131771
  35. 11131771
  36. 11131771
  37. 11131771
  38. 11131771
  39. 11131771
  40. 11131771
Contact Seller

$56,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
4,791KM
Used
VIN 1C6HJTFG4PL548444

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 4,791 KM

Vehicle Description

State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles


Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements


http://www.courtenaykia.com/used/Jeep-Gladiator-2023-id10607447.html

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation

Exterior

Running Boards
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Safety

Back-Up Camera

Additional Features

USB port
whether you have great credit or not-so-great! $595.00 Documentation Fee Applies
Heated Seats and Steering
and Much More! Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new
Automatic Climate Control with Air Conditioning
Remote Start and Entry
Practically New! Excellent Condition and Waiting for You!! Four-by-Four with Room for Five
Lightening Charging Port
Taxes Extra Stock # A1044 Dealer # 30891 1025A Comox Road Courtenay BC V9N 3P7

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Courtenay Kia

Used 2016 Kia Soul EX familiale 5 portes BA for sale in Courtenay, BC
2016 Kia Soul EX familiale 5 portes BA 54,735 KM $16,998 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Kia Sorento LX for sale in Courtenay, BC
2017 Kia Sorento LX 156,531 KM $16,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Seltos SX Turbo TI for sale in Courtenay, BC
2021 Kia Seltos SX Turbo TI 53,123 KM $28,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Courtenay Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Courtenay Kia

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Road, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

Call Dealer

250-334-XXXX

(click to show)

250-334-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$56,998

+ taxes & licensing

Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

Contact Seller
2023 Jeep Gladiator